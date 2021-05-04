RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (3 May 2021)

As of 3rd May, we report 29 new cases out of 2,410 tests (1% positivity), 48 recoveries, and 2,593 new vaccinations. No new deaths were recorded.

