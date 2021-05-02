RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (30 April 2021)

As of 30th April 2021, we report 53 new cases out of 5,335 tests (1% positivity), 81 recoveries, 5454 new vaccinations; and 1 new death (MHSRIP).

