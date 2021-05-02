Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (30 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
As of 30th April 2021, we report 53 new cases out of 5,335 tests (1% positivity), 81 recoveries, 5454 new vaccinations; and 1 new death (MHSRIP).
