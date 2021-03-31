Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As of 31st March 2021, we recorded 219 new cases out of 7,465 tests (3% positivity) and 73 recoveries and sadly 6 new deaths (MTSRIP).
Photo: Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
