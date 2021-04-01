RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (31 March 2021)

COVID-19 update - 31st March,2021: we recorded 219 new cases out of 7,465 tests (3% positivity) and 73 recoveries and sadly 6 new deaths.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)
Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Apo

