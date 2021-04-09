Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (8 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 update - 8th April,2021: we recorded 206 new cases out of 6,016 tests (3% positivity), and 37 recoveries; 1 new death was reported from C/belt.
