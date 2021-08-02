Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 01 August 2021

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
As at 01 August2021,Zimbabwe had 109 546confirmed cases, including 76 665recoveries and 3 583 deaths. To date, a total of 1 654 112 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
