Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (11 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As at 11 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 39 688 confirmed cases, including 36 970 recoveries and 1629 deaths. To date, a total of 691 251 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh