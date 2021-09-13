Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 12 September 2021
New Cases: 49 Cumulative Cases: 126,269 Active Cases: 2,939 Total Tests Today: 2,035 New Recoveries: 137 Total Recoveries: 118,792 Recovery Rate: 94% Cumulative Tests: 1,316,109 New Deaths: 2 Total Deaths: 4,538 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,845,148 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,863,136
