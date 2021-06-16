RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (15 June 2021)

COVID-19 update: As at 15 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 40 318 confirmed cases, including 37 056 recoveries and 1 637 deaths.To date, a total of 694 730 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
