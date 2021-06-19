RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (18 June 2021)

As at 18 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 41 335 confirmed cases, including 37 143 recoveries and 1 656 deaths. To date, a total of 700 244 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

