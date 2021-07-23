Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (22 July 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
As at 22 July 2021,Zimbabwe had 93 421 confirmed cases, including 61 723 recoveries and 2 870 deaths. To date, a total of 1 352 514 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
