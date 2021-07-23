RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (22 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As at 22 July 2021,Zimbabwe had 93 421 confirmed cases, including 61 723 recoveries and 2 870 deaths. To date, a total of 1 352 514 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research

The surest way men can avoid prostate cancer is to ejaculate 21 times every month - Research (video)

“Never marry anyone you haven’t seen without makeup” – Lawyer exposes lady’s true face

“Never marry anyone you haven’t seen without makeup” – Lawyer exposes lady’s true face

SEE LIVE results of Presidential Election HERE

Atiku Buhari

Unfaithful wife gives birth to twins with different fathers

Cheating wife gives birth to twins with different fathers