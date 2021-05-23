RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (22 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As at 22 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 679 confirmed cases, including 36 445 recoveries and 1 586 deaths. To date, a total of 630 348 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]