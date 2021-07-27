RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (26 July 2021)

As at 26 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 99 944 confirmed cases, including 67 827 recoveries and 3 173 deaths. To date, a total of 1 491 493 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

