Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Daily Update - 28 August 2021
New Cases: 131 Cumulative Cases: 124,367 Active Cases: 9,202 Total Tests Today: 2,421 New Recoveries: 226 Total Recoveries: 110,775 Recovery Rate: 89% Cumulative Tests: 1,256,849 New Deaths: 16 Total Deaths: 4,390 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,513,353 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,596,381
