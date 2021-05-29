Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (28 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
As at 28 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 918 confirmed cases, including 36 563 recoveries and 1 593 deaths. To date, a total of 656 630 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh