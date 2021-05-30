RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (29 May 2021)

As at 29 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 933 confirmed cases, including 36 578 recoveries and 1 594 deaths. To date, a total of 666 786 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
