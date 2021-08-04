Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (3 August 2021)

Cumulative Cases: 112,435 Total Recoveries: 81,570 Total Deaths: 3,676
New Cases: 1,580 New Recoveries: 2,150 New Deaths: 41
Active Cases: 27,189 Recovery Rate: 73% Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,707,671
Total Tests Today: 11,002 Cumulative Tests: 1,113,666 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 832,884
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
