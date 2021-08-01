RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (31 July 2021)

As at 31 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 108 860 confirmed cases, including 75 856 recoveries and 3 532 deaths. To date, a total of 1 645 599 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
