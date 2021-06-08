RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Daily Update (7 June 2021)

COVID-19 update: As at 07 June 2021, Zimbabwe had 39 238 confirmed cases, including 36 746 recoveries and 1 611 deaths. To date, a total of 688 696 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
