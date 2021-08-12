Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (11 August 2021)

New Recoveries: 2,003 Total Recoveries: 93,502 Recovery Rate: 79% Cumulative Tests: 1,161,841
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
New Cases: 696 Cumulative Cases: 117,954 Active Cases: 20,461 Total Tests Today: 6,812
New Recoveries: 2,003 Total Recoveries: 93,502 Recovery Rate: 79% Cumulative Tests: 1,161,841
New Deaths: 41 Total Deaths: 3,991 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 1,933,220 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,084,392
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh