Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (14 August 2021)

New Cases: 345 Cumulative Cases: 119,853 Active Cases: 19,047 Total Tests Today: 4,504

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
New Recoveries: 581 Total Recoveries: 96,716 Recovery Rate: 80% Cumulative Tests: 1,181,422

New Deaths: 17 Total Deaths: 4,090 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,036,299 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,198,381

