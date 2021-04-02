RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (1 April 2021)

As at 01 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 896 confirmed cases, including 34 698 recoveries and 1 523 deaths. To date, a total of 87 791 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

