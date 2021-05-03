RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

As at 01 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 260 confirmed cases, including 35 620 recoveries and 1 568 deaths. To date, a total of 428 135 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
