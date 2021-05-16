RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (15 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As at 15 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 554 confirmed cases, including 36 318 recoveries and 1 582 deaths. To date, a total of 579 769 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
