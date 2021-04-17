Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
As at 16 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 37 534 confirmed cases, including 34 981 recoveries and 1 551 deaths. To date, a total of 269 732 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
