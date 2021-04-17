RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

As at 16 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 37 534 confirmed cases, including 34 981 recoveries and 1 551 deaths. To date, a total of 269 732 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

