Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (24 April 2021)

As at 24 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 064 confirmed cases, including 35 101 recoveries and 1 556 deaths. To date, a total of 324 488 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
