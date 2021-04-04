RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

As at 03 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 911 confirmed cases, including 34 732 recoveries and 1 524 deaths. To date, a total of 111 588 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

