Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (6 April 2021)

As at 06 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 966 confirmed cases, including 34 242 recoveries and 1 531 deaths. To date, a total of 139 133 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

