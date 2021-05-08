RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (7 May 2021)

As at 07 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 403 confirmed cases, including 36 041 recoveries and 1 576 deaths. To date, a total of 500 422 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
