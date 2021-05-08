Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (7 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
As at 07 May 2021, Zimbabwe had 38 403 confirmed cases, including 36 041 recoveries and 1 576 deaths. To date, a total of 500 422 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
