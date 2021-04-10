RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update (9 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

As at 09 April 2021, Zimbabwe had 37 147 confirmed cases, including 34 831 recoveries and 1 535 deaths. To date, a total of 178 237 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

