CORRECTION: Kenya joins The Canada-Africa of Business

A packed program of action immediately accompanies the Republic of Kenya’s accession to The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. Over the next two months three (3) major events are scheduled to take place. These are:
- The Second Session of the Binational Commission meeting between Kenya and Canada with a strong trade and investment component taking place in Nairobi, Kenya between 13 th -15 th April 2021.
- An upcoming mid-April announcement on a historic MoU with The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and representatives of Kenya’s private sector - following a seminar held last year in Nairobi with Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and companies from both countries.
- A Virtual Trade Mission from Canada to Kenya in the second half of May 2021
‘Apart from my country of birth, there is no other nation on the continent in which I have spent more time than in the incredible country of Kenya,’ says Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.
‘Today we are honoured to welcome a leading economy, comprised of some of the world’s top business leaders. The opportunities are immense and work toward realizing Canadian trade and investment in Kenya is already well-underway.’
