CORRECTION: Kenya joins The Canada-Africa of Business

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments. Leading CEOs and Heads of State - alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers - are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.

‘We are excited by this new partnership with the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. We look forward to benefiting from the expertise and knowledge of over a quarter a century promoting trade and investment between Canada and Africa,’ underscored Mr. Stephen Lorete, the Charge d’Affaires at the Kenya High Commission in Ottawa.