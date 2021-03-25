Côte d'Ivoire eliminates sleeping sickness as a public health problem

“Cote d’Ivoire’s achievement marks an important step that brings Africa closer to eliminating sleeping sickness,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Sustained control measures over the past two decades have brought a significant decline in cases – a positive sign that many countries will soon be crossing this landmark.”

"The result which Côte d'Ivoire has achieved after several decades of fighting the human African Trypanosomiasis demonstrates the excellent leadership of the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene through the directorate of the HAT [human African Trypanosomiasis ] elimination programme. It is also an expression of the commitment and determination of the regional and departmental health directorates, health workers, communities' adherence to control measures as well as the power of partnerships,” said Dr Jean Marie Vianny Yameogo, WHO Representative in Côte d'Ivoire.

Two other countries – Benin and Equatorial Guinea – have submitted their dossiers to WHO, requesting validation of elimination as a public health problem.

Under WHO’s leadership, national control programmes, bilateral cooperation agencies and nongovernmental organizations have substantially reduced cases of the disease to unprecedented low numbers of less than one thousand globally before 2020.

Sleeping sickness is a potentially fatal disease spread by the bite of an infected tsetse fly, a species native to the African continent. More than 60 million people in 36 countries who live mainly in rural parts of East, Central and West Africa are at risk of contracting the disease.