Creating a Brighter Future for Women, Girls and Youth in the Midst of a Humanitarian Crisis

In Metuge district, more than125,000 displaced people–double the local population–are being shelteredin displacement sites or with host communities. Because 50 per cent of maternal mortalities occurduring humanitarian crises, it is crucial for women and girls thatreproductive health services are available. UNFPA workswith the provincial health authorities to ensure that life-saving equipment and commodities remain accessible during such times ofcrisis.

While in the district, Ms. Arakaki visited the Metuge health facility, where she provided two new mothers with 'mama kits' containing essential items such as soap, sanitary pads, an infant bathtub, and water buckets for their health and hygiene needs.

Several of the new mothers Ms. Arakaki encountered were just fourteen years old, a reminder that gender equality and girls' sexual and reproductive rights are especially crucial during humanitarian crises. To support girls in similar situations, and to mitigate harmful practices faced by displaced women and girls, UNFPA supportsthe Government of Mozambique and civil society partners withestablishing and maintaining women-friendly spaces in several districts of Cabo Delgado.

In these safe spaces, women can participate in stress-relieving and income-generating activities, and often they take part in awareness sessions on gender-based violence, sexual and reproductive health, and COVID-19 awareness. Accompanied by UNFPA Representative in Mozambique, Andrea M. Wojnar, Ms. Arakaki visited a women-friendly space in Ngalane village, Metuge district. Here, the womentake part in sewing and agro-processing classes, in which theyproduce items such as face masks andnutritious banana chips,enabling themto generate an income.

In a country facing conflict, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and food insecurity, multi-sectoral efforts are critical to enable the achievement of UNFPA's three transformative goals: zero unmet need for family planning, zero preventable maternal death, and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices. In the capital city of Maputo, the Humanitarian Director met key UNFPA partners, includingthe President of the National‌ ‌Institute‌ ‌of‌ ‌Disaster‌ ‌Management‌ ‌and‌ ‌Risk‌ ‌Reduction, development partners, and the United Nations Country Team, to reiterate UNFPA's commitment to achieving the three transformative goals in Mozambique by focusing on women and girls and working across the triple nexus, from the humanitarian response to resilience building.

“In spite of the significant challenges faced, the impact of UNFPA’s efforts can be seen and felt on the ground,” saidMs. Arakaki. She urged the UNFPA Mozambique team to continue to find innovative ways to provide relief to those affected by humanitarian crises, by remaining accountable to the affected populations and empowering women and youth-led local organizations.

