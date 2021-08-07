Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Nigeria

The humanitarian community is working with the Government and local authorities to scale up the distribution of food and nutrition supplies in high-risk locations. But a surge in violence targeting aid workers and assets has temporarily reduced the humanitarian footprint.
Funding is critical to sustain the ongoing scale-up, especially during the peak of the rainy season, around September. US$250 million is required for immediate life-saving action.
Overall, humanitarian needs in Nigeria will remain high in 2021. Some 8.7 million people need urgent assistance, including an estimated 2.2 million displaced persons.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).