Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Nigeria

The humanitarian community is working with the Government and local authorities to scale up the distribution of food and nutrition supplies in high-risk locations. But a surge in violence targeting aid workers and assets has temporarily reduced the humanitarian footprint.

Funding is critical to sustain the ongoing scale-up, especially during the peak of the rainy season, around September. US$250 million is required for immediate life-saving action.

Overall, humanitarian needs in Nigeria will remain high in 2021. Some 8.7 million people need urgent assistance, including an estimated 2.2 million displaced persons.

As of 6 August, Nigeria’s Humanitarian Response Plan , seeking just over $1 billion, is just over 33 per cent funded.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Media files