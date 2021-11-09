Digital revolution will innovate the entire hotel industry

By providing the hotel buildings with intelligent applications aimed at high-quality guest service during the construction phase, the use of smart technology in the workplace becomes a natural result.

This concerns, for example, digital check-in and check-out and accelerated streamlining of payment processes while the hotel guest is inconvenienced as little as possible or would have to wait a long time.

Fully automating the daily room check can save a lot of time and money, while the hotel room is always fully equipped with a full minibar, clean linen and a fully disinfected bathroom and toilet. All of these things can be fully automated and reduce costs for management, says Chairman Erwin Jager of Barrows Hotel Enterprises.

Logically, where people work, mistakes are been made. With the use of automation and smart technology, this is prevented while customer satisfaction increases. It is true that human hands are needed to change the beds, but the supply and control can be fully automated in such a way that every hotel room receives the right attention day in, day out. Why still work with customer-unfriendly water boilers, while there are already wonderful solutions for this that benefit customer-friendliness. I never understand the way some hotel operators are running their hotel. Always look true the eyes of the guest and create the best possible experience while staying in your hotel, says Erwin Jager of Barrows.

With the use of new smart next gen technology, hotel management is much better able to optimize the attention for the customer. Consider, for example, the integration of sustainable eco green energy technology that always allows the building to be air-conditioned in the most sustainable way, doors that can be opened with a smartphone instead of the annoying cards that are very customer-unfriendly and unhygienic.

The coming decades will be very interesting for the hotel industry. High End next Gen applications will be developed in particular from the Tech industry to serve building and management in such a way that the hotel guest will automatically gets all the attention and therefore gets the ultimate experience when staying in a hotel.

Hotel guests should not experience any form of nuisance and that is exactly what we stand for at Barrows. We do not settle for less, but add value and optimize the daily business process in the hotel chain.

Hospitality means serving people. That is a conscious choice for people who work in the hospitality industry, every day again. We are serving and we are proud on and good at it.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East. Since 2020 Barrows is active in the African Continent.

For more information: media@barrowshotels.com

