Digitorials: More than a press release

A great animated format for new product launches, ad campaigns or market reports. All you need to do to see your content in these super-engaging, shareable formats is to submit the usual ±500-word article, engaging headline, subheadlines and pull quotes, and we’ll convert your press releases into a digitorial for you.

Digitorials can include video and advertising footage and are ideal for advertising agencies and companies that wish to package brand stories in one impressive page. Historic news, related articles or products can also be linked to provide a holistic picture of your company or organisation. How to supply content for Biz Digitorials: Materials required:

Company logo (preferably a transparent background png, svg or the editable file)

Up to three header images need to be of high quality. Either in jpg or png and the larger the better for quality

You can also have a title, blurb and link button can overlay the image if needed

Contact details

Telephone numbers

Address

Email address

Website url

Social media links – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Videos

Send a link to the video you would like to include or the embed code for it via YouTube, Vimeo, etc. or you can just send us the video file and we upload it from our side.

Three optional news or product links

Historic news or related articles can link through to an existing Press Office article or other website to provide a holistic picture of your company

You can feature and link related products, by name and shirt descriptor copy

, and enquire about one month’s exposure for your most current company or brand news within the heart of your business media space onBizcommunity (http://BizCommunity.com).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bizcommunity.

Contactsales@bizcommunity.comtoday to discuss converting your press releases to digitorial on Biz!