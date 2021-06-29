Djibouti Schools to Get 100,000 MyOffice Licenses

The five-year agreement binds the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training of the Republic of Djibouti to engage MyOffce as a consultant in the early planning stages when Djibouti commences to develop its own electronic document management systems. MyOffice is furthermore entitled to enter in the bidding as an IT solution vendor when Djibouti holds tenders to digitize its public administration processes.

“MyOffice educational products fully satisfy our software requirements for the education system of Djibouti. They are universal, designed for use on any computers or mobile gadgets, and offer all the tools necessary to process files in a text or spreadsheet form. With their intuitive interface and easy to learn functionality, MyOffice products will help upgrade the teaching of basic digital literacy and computing skills in our schools,” said the Minister of National Education and Vocational Training, His Excellency Mr Moustapha Mohamed Mahamoud.

“The agreement to supply MyOffice software licenses to educational institutions in Djibouti represents an important milestone in bolstering trade and economic cooperation between our countries. We see great demand for Russian IT products on the African continent today. The governments of the African nations are making a strong effort to integrate state-of-the-art technology into their public administration practice, and they make sure the software products they build into their IT systems are safe and secure. Africa's primary focus at this time includes data security and private clouds, which can be rolled out nationwide via data centers,” stated MyOffice CEO Dmitry Komissarov.

