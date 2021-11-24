Dovid P Fehler shares 5 success mantras to attract your target audience on Instagram

Dovid P Fehler is one of them. Using Instagram to gain a massive audience that now trusts him completely, Dovid has expanded his diamond business to many countries across the globe. Here, the London-based jeweler shares some valuable insights that can help you bump up your client engagement quotient on Instagram.

Get personal

Giving each query and transaction a personal touch translates to repeat business and positive feedback and recommendations on Instagram and other social media platforms. “When you create a personal connection with a customer through social media, even if this connection is through a quick DM, the customer is always happier,” explains Dovid P Fehler.

Educate your audience

Those who share their knowledge will always gain the respect of the masses—this is a mantra that holds across industries. “I began educating my Instagram followers during the pandemic, and this idea alone propelled my business to new heights,” reveals Dovid P Fehler, proving how education can lead to immense popularity.

Be transparent

Transparency in your dealings gains you the trust of your clients and those who follow the transactions on the page and keep track of reviews. “Transparency is key, especially in my line of work,” says Dovid. “I have used Instagram to share all that I know, and in return, I have been rewarded with thousands of dedicated followers and a host of genuine buyers.”

Offer value for your customers’ money

“Whenever I finalize a sale, I always ensure that the customer has gained more in value than even me,” says Dovid P Fehler. “In doing so, I offer value that will offer me far greater returns in the long run—either in the form of repeat business or hearty recommendations.” Like anywhere else, on Instagram, too, when users see a business offering great value for their money, they are naturally inclined to buy from it.

Cater to all budgets

Dovid P Fehler could have easily catered exclusively to a high-end clientele, working less for more margins. “But I never wanted to set up a business not meant for the masses,” says Dovid. “I wanted to cater to buyers with even minimal budgets. After all, who doesn’t want to own a diamond!” And in providing genuine buying advice even to those who do not wish to splurge a fortune, Dovid now enjoys an impressively long list of potential clients.