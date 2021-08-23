HE Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his work assignments, and the bilateral relations further development and growth.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Receives Copy of the Credentials of Qatar Ambassador
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, received on Monday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt Salem Mubarak Al Shafi.
