EIB & KfW welcome progress in Lusaka sanitation project to double network access underway after decade of preparations

“Expanding access to sewerage based sanitation is crucial to protect public health against a variety of waterborne diseases and COVID-19, ensure that thousands of, also poor, families across Lusaka benefit from better services and enable waste water treatment to continue during the either droughts or floods that would be hitting Zambia. The close cooperation with Zambian and international partners, including long-term financing and technical expertise provided by the European Investment Bank and KfW over recent years, is now delivering and contributing to Zambia’s Vision 2030.” said Eng. Jonathan Kampata, Managing Director of the Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company.

“The European Investment Bank is pleased to support the ambitious and visionary Lusaka Sanitation Program that will transform sanitation, public health, economic and social development in the Zambian capital. The scale of the project being implemented by the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company has required intensive technical preparations to maximise the impact of the scheme. Today marks a key milestone in the project that enables the first financing to be provided by EIB and KfW for rehabilitation of two waste water treatment works in the city and complement other parts of the city-wide scheme already underway. Accelerating high-impact sanitation investment is crucial to strengthen public health resilience to COVID-19 and deliver sustainable urban development.” said Thomas Ostros, European Investment Bank Vice President.

“Safe sanitation and hygiene are key aspects of a healthy and dignified life. Universal access to sanitation and hygiene by 2030 is a target of the Sustainable Development Agenda. Unfortunately, progress to date has been slow. Access rates to safe sanitation are not increasing fast enough, this amid the Covid-19 pandemic – and not just in Zambia. I am happy to announce the first disbursements of EIB and KfW funds, marking another important and timely step in the realization of the Lusaka Sanitation Programme. Increasing the waste water treatment capacity in Lusaka with support of the German government will form the backbone for upscaling access to safe sanitation and hygiene, particularly for poor households. By reducing the ground and surface water contamination the increased waste water treatment capacity will contribute to improving the quality of scarce water resources”, Anne Wagner-Mitchell, Ambassador of Germany to Zambia and Special Representative to COMESA.

Progress unlocking financing from international partners Progress in technical planning and project preparation for the Lusaka Sanitation Programme has enabled the first EUR 2.7 million to be disbursed by the European Investment Bank and German Development Bank, KfW. This is the first financing from the two international partners for the scheme.

The EIB will provide EUR 102.5 million and KfW EUR 33 million (grant) for the overall project, alongside the World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Government of Zambia.

Long-term sanitation investment to improve public health and social inclusion Implementation of the Lusaka Sanitation Program is a key part of the Zambian government’s Vision 2030 and National Development that will improve public health and social inclusion of vulnerable communities and address challenges faced by women and children.

Once complete the Lusaka Sanitation Program will reduce prevalence of water borne disease and pollution in local rivers.

Combating COVID-19 through community involvement Since the Covid-19 pandemic the Lusaka Sanitation Program has strengthened hygiene measures across the city by practising social distancing and changing public perception of hand washing.

400 hand sanitiser stations have been installed in public spaces such as markets, health centres, water points, and places of worship and over 600 water tap attendants have become coronavirus prevention ambassadors.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of European Investment Bank (EIB).

Background information The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

KfW is one of the world's leading and most experienced promotional banks. Established as a public law institution in 1948, the German Federal Government has an 80% stake and the German federal states have a 20% stake in the bank. The objective is to combat poverty, secure peace, protect the environment and the climate as well as ensuring fair globalization. KfW is a competent and strategic adviser for current development policy issues.

Press contacts: Nshamba Muzungu nmuzungu@lwsc.com.zm Mobile: +260 0977 408 554

EIB: Richard Willis r.willis@eib.org Tel.:+352 43 79 82155 Mobile: +352 621 55 57 58

Website: www.EIB.org/press Press Office: +352 4379 21000 press@eib.org

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to Zambia Lisa Nolte Press Officer pr-100@lusa.diplo.de +260 971 798 420

KfW Tom Woyack Portfolio Manager tom.woyack@kfw.de +260 977 11 48 98

Follow us on: Twitter: https://twitter.com/EIB Facebook: https://bit.ly/2UD2VVm Instagram: https://bit.ly/3AX9fIa YouTube: https://bit.ly/2T8QFvw RSS: https://bit.ly/3r1TGtS LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/2VtdJ8V

EIB backing water investment across Zambia The EIB is also supporting new investment to upgrade and expand water and wastewater services provided by the Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company on the Copperbelt Province.

The European Investment Bank has supported water, energy, transport, agriculture and private sector investment across Zambia since 1978 and KfW has been active in Zambia since 1965.

KfW: Increasing access to water, sanitation and hygiene in rural and urban Zambia German Cooperation, through KfW, is supporting the Zambian Government in its pursuit to ensure universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene in particular in Luapula, Eastern and Southern Provinces.