Emir Ceric: Focus on building good habits and success will follow

Emir was born in Bosnia and harbored a deep fascination with computers. Even after receiving a business degree, he retained this wonder. He was drawn to the niche of cybersecurity. The answer to cybercrime, which was steadily growing as the world moved into the era of computers, Emir found cyber security lacking in growth and innovation. He decided to work on something that would counter these weaknesses.

He founded Meveto, a company that focused on one of the weakest parts of cybersecurity — authentication. Meveto’s groundbreaking technology and creativity garnered eyeballs, and today, Meveto is celebrated as a growing giant in the field of cybersecurity.

Meveto’s exponential growth also meant exponential success for Emir. As an entrepreneur, Emir seems to have discovered the secret formula. But according to him, success is not the intended outcome of the formula he used. “Success is not the goal, but the by-product,” he says. “It is a by-product of the journey that we’re on. Success is a by-product of good habits.”

Good habits and good intentions keep a person on the straight and narrow. Acting as the foundation for good actions, good habits involve discipline and the culture of hard work. They also encourage creativity and help ideas blossom. And when all this is in place, success is merely a by-product of the final mix, which is a good life. Emir’s good intentions led to the creation of Meveto, and his good habits, to Meveto’s growth.