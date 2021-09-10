Equinor Reaffirms its Commitment to Angolan Exploration

Celebrating 30 years in Angola this year, the Norwegian-based energy company shared its achievements, future plans, as well as solutions to the challenges faced in the global oil and gas industry. A partner in eight offshore producing fields in the Congo basin, Equinor has been a driving force of the country’s exploration and production industry. With equity production of around 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company is committed to deepening partnerships in Angola so as to enhance sectoral activities and further position the company as a top hydrocarbon competitor.