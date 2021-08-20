RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatari Acting Charge d'Affaires

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Eritrea Khalifa bin Thani Al Zarraa.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.

