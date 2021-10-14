EurAfrican Forum 2021 will take place next week, on the 20 th , 21 st & 22 nd of October. «Getting Along – New paths for Cooperation between the Twin Continents» is the theme chosen for the 4th edition of EurAfrican Forum ( www.EurAfricanForum.org ). Discussion will focus on the cooperation between the Europe and Africa, the twin continents, having trade relations as a central topic. As before, the 2021 edition brings together major changemakers of African and European continents, such as entrepreneurs, activists, leaders, public and private decision makers, as well as other players who contribute to a positive dialogue between the two continents. This year, the forum has the honour of helding a conversation between the President of the Republic of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço.High-level speakers will deliever their contribution to the forum. You can check the entire program at EurAfricanforum.org . The program of EurAfrican Forum 2021 will be focused on seven discussion panels: