Facebook Africa launches 'Made by Africa, Loved by the World' ahead of Africa Day - celebrating Africa's growing cultural impact on the World

Included in the ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign are:
- Mai Atafo (Nigeria) (https://bit.ly/3wmhiLj) - Fashion designer and bespoke tailor
- Lafalaise Dion (Côte d’Ivoire) (https://bit.ly/3oyFS8Z) - Fashion designer and visual artist
- Jessica Allogo (Gabon) (https://bit.ly/3hCxwfj) - Founder of Les Petits Pots de l'Ogooué Garmout Food brand
- Blinky Bill (Kenya) (https://bit.ly/3f41neL) - Musician, DJ, Rapper and Producer
- Sauti Sol (Kenya) (https://bit.ly/3u6egJs) - International award-winning Afro-pop group
- Lola Pedro (Nigeria) (https://bit.ly/3oziCYC) - Founder of Pedro's Premium Ogogoro drinks brand
- Mark Angel (Nigeria) (https://bit.ly/3v6ZJPh) - Digital comedian, script writer and video producer
- Laduma Ngxokolo (South Africa) (https://bit.ly/3oy4hLW) - Founder of fashion brand Maxhosa and creative artist
Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said “At Facebook we’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa, and nowhere is it more exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene than here on the continent. These people and businesses are changing the way Africa is seen, not just in Africa, but around the world, and are cementing our position as leaders in innovation and the creative industries. We know that Africa is the future, and in honour of ‘Africa Day’ and the Africa Union’s 2021 celebration of African ‘Arts Culture And Heritage’, ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ is our way of recognising just some of these remarkable individuals who continue to inspire the world.”
As part of the ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign, Facebook will be creating dedicated ‘Africa Day’ Facebook profile frames available to Facebook users, and holding free virtual trainings for SMBs and Creators across Africa through its local training partners. Focused on providing other upcoming creatives and entrepreneurs with the digital know-how to take their ideas global, these will focus on creativity and Instagram including: how to creatively engage with your audience through Instagram; Reels school, Interactivity in stories and how to get creative with ads.
