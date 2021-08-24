Facebook Marketplace Rolls Out to 37 Countries & Territories Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Commenting on the launch, Facebook Director of Public Policy Africa Kojo Boakye said, “Increasing the availability of Marketplace to 37 more countries and territories in Sub-Saharan Africa reinforces our ongoing commitment to helping connect communities and support buying and selling through one simple online destination. As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact people and businesses, the expansion of Marketplace will provide more people with a convenient destination where they can discover new products, shop for things they want, or find buyers for the things they want to sell.”

Discovering things on Facebook Marketplace is simple. To get there, people can look for the Marketplace icon in the Facebook app or visit https://bit.ly/3Dn4Uz8 . They will be able to browse listings that interest them and filter them by distance or category. They can also use the search box to find exactly what they are looking for.

Listing an item for sale is just as easy as browsing for one on Marketplace. Sellers can share a photo of an item, enter a product name, description and price, confirm their location and select a category. They can also choose to post their listings to Facebook Buy and Sell Groups. Interested buyers will find the item they are looking for and message the sellers directly through Messenger. They can decide on the payment method depending on their own preferences.

Tips on buying and selling responsibly on Facebook Marketplace - https://bit.ly/3sINJTz

Commerce Policy : Items, products or services sold on Facebook must comply with our Community Standards ( https://bit.ly/3B9Y4e7 ), as well as our Commerce Policies ( https://bit.ly/3ydHgkO ). Sellers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Choose Your Preferred Payment Method : Buyers and sellers may offer or accept cash, Cash on Delivery (COD) or person-to-person (P2P) payments. If you choose to pay electronically using bank transfer or money order solutions, avoid payment links and log in directly through the payment method's website. Keep in mind that personal checks or bank drafts can be counterfeit.

Meeting in person : If you're meeting someone in person, we recommend arranging your meeting in a public, well-lit area. If you choose to meet at someone’s home, consider bringing another person with you or share your meeting plan with friends or family.

Facebook advises all buyers and sellers to follow local guidelines to stay safe and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Buyers and sellers can find tips ( https://bit.ly/3zdN0MG ) on how to use Marketplace responsibly and access the Help Center ( https://bit.ly/3mtQA1t ) for more information.

