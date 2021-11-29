Luis Díaz (COL) (https://bit.ly/3lj4FNT) – Brazil v. Colombia [CONMEBOL Copa América] (23 June 2021)Gauthier Hein (FRA) (https://bit.ly/3E4nxYx) – Chamois Niortais FC v. AJ Auxerre [Ligue 2] (10 April 2021)Érik Lamela (ARG) (https://bit.ly/3G2E1RD) – Arsenal FC v. Tottenham Hotspur FC [Premier League] (14 March 2021)Valentino Lazaro (AUT) (https://bit.ly/3E7B8OA) – Bayer 04 Leverkusen v. Borussia VfL 1900 Mönchengladbach [Bundesliga] (8 November 2020)Riyad Mahrez (ALG) (https://bit.ly/3lkpCbn) – Zimbabwe v. Algeria [CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying] (16 November 2020)Sandra Owusu-Ansah (GHA) (https://bit.ly/3G1apE9) – Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC v. Supreme Ladies FC [Ghana Women’s Premier League] (8 May 2021)Vangelis Pavlidis (GRE) (https://bit.ly/3E6lMdd) – Willem II v. Fortuna Sittard [Eredivisie] (16 May 2021)Daniela Sánchez (MEX) (https://bit.ly/2ZzbrHT) – Querétaro FC v. Atlético de San Luis [Liga MX Femenil] (16 January 2021)Patrik Schick (CZE) (https://bit.ly/3p7kMzn) – Czech Republic v. Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (14 June 2021)Mehdi Taremi (IRN) (https://bit.ly/32w55tN) – Chelsea FC v. FC Porto [UEFA Champions League] (13 April 2021)Caroline Weir (SCO) (https://bit.ly/313B0Sg) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League] (12 February 2021)
FIFA Pusk�s Award: 11 best goals announced
The race to determine the winner of the FIFA (FIFA.com) Puskás Award 2021 is under way. Who will succeed 2020 recipient Son Heung-min in claiming the coveted crown? The 11-strong shortlist for the best goal during the award period has been revealed and the candidates are as follows:
The winner will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and registered fans from all over the world on FIFA.com. Each of the two groups of voters within the jury has the same electoral weight.
The voting and award process related to the FIFA Puskás Award is detailed in the respective Rules of Allocation (https://fifa.fans/3I2NJoN).
