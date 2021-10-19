Fintech TagPay rebrands as Skaleet!

Skaleet’s platform offers complete banking solutions for the day-to-day management of retail banking: onboarding, AML-CFT, bank accounting, regulatory reporting, card issue, SEPA, bank accounts, credit engines and a best-of-breed approach to facilitate the integration of key product and technology partners.

Breaking the banking industry’s IT glass ceiling to increase performance and innovation

With its flexible, modular and natively digital banking platform, Skaleet’s ambition is to innovate by offering new services to fully respond to the latest challenges facing the banking and financial markets, as well as to the growth and scalability requirements imposed by the rapid digitalization of the sector.

Skaleet enables banks and financial institutions to leverage its cloud-native platform to accelerate the launch of new financial services that fully meet their customers’ needs.

Yves Eonnet, CEO of Skaleet, said: “Our mission is to support the digital transformation of banking institutions, neobanks and fintech companies. Our ambition is to become the leading technology platform for digital core banking, offering our customers all the financial services they need.”

The company’s mission statement: to put technology at the forefront of the transformation in financial services

Fifteen years ago, Hervé Manceron and Yves Eonnet set out to take advantage of the latest technological innovations to support new ways of providing mobile financial services. This led them to launch TagPay, a technological platform for managing mobile money accounts.

In 2014, eager to respond to the increasing importance of digital technology and changing customer needs, the publisher launched a next generation international core banking system solution. The ambition of this platform: to accelerate the launch of new, competitively priced services. TagPay has developed a cloud-native platform to meet the needs of financial service providers. Cloud-agnostic, agile and scalable, it has quickly become a leading platform for many financial institutions across the world. At the beginning of the year, TagPay reached a new step by announcing its largest funding: €25M from our new investor Long Arc Capital to enrich its offering and accelerate its international growth.

