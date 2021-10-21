Florival Mucave from the Mozambique Oil and Gas Chamber will Attend African Energy Week to Promote Mozambique's Burgeoning Energy Sector

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Mucave, the MOGC has been a strong advocate for local content, serving as the bridge between energy companies and the local community. With an oil and gas specialist knowledge centre – focused on training, knowledge and technology transfer – the MOGC has placed local capacity development at the centre of energy sector expansion. By supporting national companies across the entire value chain, ensuring the domestic sector has access to opportunities within large-scale project developments, the MOGC has been a key driver in Mozambique’s domestic sector. In Cape Town, Mucave will expand on this narrative, making a strong case for the role of local content and capacity building in Africa’s energy future.

Specifically, the MOGC’s success can be attributed to Mucave. As the Executive Chairman, Mucave has played a critical role in the organizations progress. With extensive experience in mineral resources and hydrocarbons, particularly in the Mozambique market, Mucave is the ideal representative for the country’s energy sector. Some of Mucave’s most significant achievements include the elaboration of the local content law in Mozambique and the advocacy of the country’s Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) developments.

“Florival Mucave is a major supporter and facilitator of Mozambique’s oil and gas success. Under his leadership, the MOGC has been instrumental in the country, promoting the oil and gas industry across both the upstream and downstream sectors. Mozambique has the potential to change, not just its own economy, but the entire regions. The country needs to get its LNG developments back on track and resume operations. In Cape Town, Mucave will emphasize the role that Mozambican gas will play in Africa’s energy future, engaging with stakeholders and promoting Mozambican opportunities,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

Mozambique’s oil and gas resources – estimated at 180 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the Rovuma Basin alone – have the potential to catapult the country into both energy and economic success. Despite these resources and the introduction of large-scale LNG developments, security risks and the COVID-19 pandemic have caused significant operational delays. Accordingly, Mucave is committed to promoting the role that an enabling environment will play in Mozambique’s energy future. Capitalizing on the range of networking and engagement opportunities in Cape Town, Mucave will promote Mozambique, engaging in critical discussions with regional stakeholders and emphasizing the country’s potential.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com

For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com

For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com

For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files