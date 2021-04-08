Focusing on Africa's Growth and the potential of the Blue Economy (By Mr Mokrane SABRI)

As beautiful as Africa is, she is a continent scarred by war, tainted by corruption, and in many instances lacking in transparency. For years there have been numerous attempts to bring the continent together to create a continent-wide common market — a free trade area where all can benefit, but the attempts have yet to gain serious traction. For a cohesive effort, you need common understanding, and the ability to find common ground, so that you can make decisions for the greater good of the continent, rather than just your own country. With such diverse politics and governance, however, that’s not easy to achieve. It is one of the reasons there are so many regional economic communities, and why so many countries belong to more than one. There are eight recognised by the African Union, and a further seven that they don’t recognise., and overlaps occur in each. So far, the most successful attempt at uniting sub-Saharan Africa has been the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which started trading on 1 January 2021 (https://bit.ly/3t2v7xj).