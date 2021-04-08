Focusing on Africa's Growth and the potential of the Blue Economy (By Mr Mokrane SABRI)

After the Djibouti election, Ismail Omar Guelleh must address the magnitude and nature of the government’s debt to the Chinese, and the country’s reputation amongst the international investment community, if the people of Djibouti are to reap the benefits from its strategic location along global trading corridors.
Benin’s Contonou port is a city port was developed to assist landlocked countries like Mali, Niger and Burkino Faso. Rehabilitation of the port did help; however, it is still struggling to compete against nearby ports such as Tema, Lomé and Lagos, just a few hours away, which have been expanded and upgraded more recently. Both Chad and Burkina Faso have their own warehouses to store goods at Contonou port.
It will be interesting to see the outcomes of all of 2021’s elections. Will the leadership remain the same, or if it will change, and if it does will it make a tangible difference in uplifting the countries that do bring in a new order? Will we see changes in strategic economic approaches this year, and will concrete steps be taken to grow each country’s Blue Economy? And will the initialising of the AfCFTA be the start of growth across the continent?
World Bank states (https://bit.ly/3wHxfwO) that the blue economy represents roughly 5.4 million jobs and generates a gross added value of almost €500 billion a year in Europe. Opportunities do abound in Africa, but it is as yet not nearly fully realised. What is needed is investment in improved governance to create a pipeline of investable opportunities that benefit both local and national economies, which is backed up by an enabling environment for responsible private sector investment throughout the value chain. Just imagine what increased focus on Africa’s Blue Economy could do for the continent.
Author: Mr Mokrane Sabri, Senior Trade Manager and Maritime Expert for North Africa & Middle East
About Mokrane Sabri: Mr Mokrane SABRI is a Senior Trade Manager, a position he has held since April 2016. Has been working in the shipping industry since 2008; He has specific skills in marketing, digital marketing, event industry, management and business development.
He holds Bachelor’s in Business Administration/Paris Graduate School of Management (PGSM).
Previously, he started working like Regional Director North Africa & Middle East / African Logistics Port Hub Association, trading as ALPHA Ports Limited, Dublin.
